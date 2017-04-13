Decision to race Indy 500 ‘a win-win’ for everyone, says Alonso

Reasons for the decision

“I think in the past it was all about the best drivers in the world with the best cars in the world and the best races in the world,” he said. “Then it became more and more professional, the sport, and everyone was dedicated or fully committed to only one series, and I think that changed over time.

“This possibility, it was there for us this year, and I think I am excited to try a different thing. If I want to be the best driver in the world there are two options: I win eight Formula One World Championships, one more than Michael, which is very unlikely; the second one is to win different series in different moments of my career and be a driver that can race and win in any car, in any series.

“So, that’s very challenging – but attractive as well. So, this is the reason behind it. With the same team it’s a win-win situation. I think it is good for Formula One. This big market in North America that we’ve been pursuing for many years.

“I think it’s good to go there now and show the respect for the IndyCar series; good for Indy, I guess, to have some Formula One drivers in the competition, and same for McLaren-Honda. I think, as a team, to be racing in the same day in Monte Carlo and in the Indy 500, two McLaren-Hondas in different series, is an amazing thing for motorsport fans. As I said, I think it’s a win-win series for everyone.”