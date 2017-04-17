Getting real: McLaren boss discusses plans and preparations for Alonso’s Indy 500

Zak Brown was announced as the new executive director of McLaren at the end of 2016. Less than four months later, talks had already begun between himself and McLaren F1 driver Fernando Alonso about racing the Indianapolis 500.
Now that the news is out though, we wanted to know what the next steps were in Alonso’s endeavor. On Monday, Brown provided us some answers about the Indianapolis 500, as well as what else he is working on and his thoughts on the current state of F1 in an exclusive telephone interview with FOX Sports.
Logistical challenges
“Fortunately we’re a really big organization, we have close to 3,000 people at McLaren - not all of those are obviously racing - but we’ve got a lot of people with a lot of experience in IndyCar.
“We’re not going to pull any of our resources away from our Formula One team but we don’t need to because of the amount of resources we have.
“We’re a race team that is used to travelling the world, we actually manufacture new parts for our Formula One team every 15 minutes.
“We are going to have people on the racing team, Andretti is leading the charge, with the car, so we’re going to be supplementing that and we have some great technologies that we’re going to help bring to the table, so we’ll have some of our physical hand prints on it and some of our technology.
“Andretti’s very prepared, they’re always ready, it’s a very intense period but we’re very prepared and have the right resources and plans to where it’s not stretching us or stressing us, but there’s not much time to waste.”
Alonso’s preparation
“He’s unbelievable excited. He is studying the race and you can tell he’s been going back on Friday nights, I bet he’s watched 20 Indy 500s already, he’s studying the race, the restarts, the history, drafting.
“We’ve watched a little bit of footage together, I’m certainly not going to give him any driving tips, you know. I’ve told him about the event so we’ve had those conversations but I’m probably not the best person qualified to tell him about the race other than how it works, so to speak.”
Zak Brown’s history at Indianapolis
“I lived in Indianapolis for 20 years and I love all forms of motor racing and Indianapolis is one of my favorites.
“I’ve probably been to 15 [Indianapolis 500s] and my last one would’ve probably been four years ago. Now that I’ve got my Formula One job, as we know it conflicts with Monaco most of the time, and so given that my business has been prominently Formula One, personally that’s where I’ve spent my Memorial Day weekends.
“I was a Michael Andretti fan growing up watching Indy cars, I felt he was the fastest IndyCar driver of his period, very brave, unbelievably fast, his father Mario was my first hero in motorsport so that I think is extremely cool that we’re going racing with Michael Andretti and the Andretti name.”
Busy schedule
“Personally I will be with Fernando at his first test. I’ll be with him the whole first week. I will be with him at qualifying, as will a lot of our team members because that is an off weekend for us.
“I will be in Monaco [Memorial Day weekend] up until Saturday night and will then jet after dinner after obligations to our Formula One team and partners, and then myself and a few partners will fly and then probably land at about 2 o’clock in the morning and then join Fernando for race day.
“Obviously anyone who’s working on his car, they’ll be with him the entire time, but my job is to help get the right people in place and resources to make sure he has a fast race car come race day. My job is to look after the partners, the media, carry the McLaren-Honda flag, and be a cheerleader for Fernando. I’m not going to be responsible his pit stops so I can get there at 2 o’clock in the morning and that doesn’t compromise anything other than my sleep.”
Not a one-off
“I think you’ll see McLaren back at Indianapolis again and I do think there are some Formula One drivers that will take an interest in this. They’re all going to watch. I think some are a bit intimidated of the place. There have been Formula One drivers there that have gone and done extremely well and won the race and then there have been others that have walked away shaking in their boots.
“I’m sure [Alonso] will want to go do Indianapolis more than once. I think he’s capable of winning, obviously, he’s a two-time World Champion. I think the car, the team, the combination of McLaren and Andretti are capable of winning. They won last year and they won with a rookie but we’re not going in setting any goals other than trying to race competitively and be there at the finish, and I think that if we’re competitive and we’re there at the finish then I think he’s got a good shot for a great result.”
Great for motorsport
“I think it’s huge news for all the motorsports, I think it’s a huge motorsports story.
“I think it’s, for all the obvious reasons, great for IndyCar that McLaren is coming back. They won the race three times, and to have someone of Fernando Alonso’s caliber and fame is an outstanding story for them, and also for Formula One.
“Formula One got more awareness in North America after that announcement so I think Formula One wins as well and the motorsport fan in general because motorsport fans tend to like all forms of motorsport, but have their certain favorites, and it’s a story that even the casual motor racing fan that might not normally watch Formula One, or might not usually watch the Indy 500, tune in to watch this legendary team and one of the best drivers in the history of Formula One compete at Indianapolis, I just think everybody wins.”
Role with Motorsport Network
“I took on the role of non-exec chair of Motorsport Network about 18 months ago, it’s a fantastic, leading motorsports media technology digital company. We’re the industry leader, we have been growing at a very fast pace, we’ve made lot of acquisitions, we have everything from leading digital websites - motorsport.com being the largest - to leading publications like “Autosport,” “Motorsport News,” and “F1 Racing.”
“We own the largest motorsport photo archive - LAT Images - and just acquired Sutton - we have the largest and best international Autosport awards and Autosport show, we have recently acquired Motors TV and rebranded that Motorsport.tv, so we are on the leading edge of content delivery around the world of motorsports.
“Then within that we’ve made investments in things like Formula E, because we want to have unique and propriety content, we found that our readers, fans, subscribers indexed very high on things like Formula E as more of the leaders in digital creativity in motorsports. we felt that there’s a great alignment with our brand and we can help them deliver their product in unique and creative ways through digital technology. Formula Drift, there’s these newer forms of motorsports that are coming online that are capturing the younger fan and therefore keep leading the way in digital and technology development.
“And so we love all motorsports, we cover all motorsports and when there’s areas where we can have unique relationships with property owners, whether it’s strategic alliances or investments themselves, we’re very opportunistic and aggressive in that manner.”
The currents state of F1
“I think the cars are fantastic looking. I think it’s a pleasant surprise to see Ferrari as competitive as they are. I think that’s great because I think everyone would agree that total Mercedes domination, or anyone dominating for that matter, doesn’t necessarily drive consumer interest, doesn’t make people turn on the television and I think if you already know the results that doesn’t help any sport.
“I think it’s going to be a Mercedes of Ferrari that wins the championship, but I think it’s too early to tell if that’s going to be Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, and I wouldn’t rule out Bottas. So that’s exciting that we’re three races into it and my money would be on Vettel or Hamilton at this point, but I wouldn’t really put a lot of money on one over the other, and that’s not really been the case the last two years.”