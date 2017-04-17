Getting real: McLaren boss discusses plans and preparations for Alonso’s Indy 500

Logistical challenges

“Fortunately we’re a really big organization, we have close to 3,000 people at McLaren - not all of those are obviously racing - but we’ve got a lot of people with a lot of experience in IndyCar.

“We’re not going to pull any of our resources away from our Formula One team but we don’t need to because of the amount of resources we have.

“We’re a race team that is used to travelling the world, we actually manufacture new parts for our Formula One team every 15 minutes.

“We are going to have people on the racing team, Andretti is leading the charge, with the car, so we’re going to be supplementing that and we have some great technologies that we’re going to help bring to the table, so we’ll have some of our physical hand prints on it and some of our technology.

“Andretti’s very prepared, they’re always ready, it’s a very intense period but we’re very prepared and have the right resources and plans to where it’s not stretching us or stressing us, but there’s not much time to waste.”