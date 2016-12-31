Ten questions we had heading into the 2016 F1 season, answered

4. Isn’t it time for Ferrari to get rid of Kimi Raikkonen?

No, he actually did quite well this year. Now aged 37, many are wondering whether its time for Ferrari to get rid of Kimi Raikkonen to make room for a younger driver. While Vettel won three times in 2015, Raikkonen only scored three podium finishes. However, during the 2016 season, Raikkonen placed sixth or better in all bar one race that he finished (he placed ninth in Belgium) proving he’s still got what it takes.

