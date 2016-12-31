Ten questions we had heading into the 2016 F1 season, answered
1. Can Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari take the fight to Mercedes?
No. Back in 2015, Sebastian Vettel won three races in his first season with Scuderia Ferrari, placing third in the points. He looked to build on that during the 2016 season, but things didn’t go to plan, and the German driver nor his teammate Kimi Raikkonen ever made it to the top step of the podium.Getty Images Getty Images
2. Can Max Verstappen get a podium for Toro Rosso?
No, but only because he did four races for the team. Verstappen ended up getting a surprise promotion early on in the season to Red Bull Racing, in which he won in his first race for the team at the Spanish GP. Verstappen had finished fourth place twice while racing for Toro Rosso in 2015.Getty Images Getty Images
3. Can Nico Rosberg carry on his late-season momentum from 2015?
Yes, he could. Rosberg had won the last three races of the 2015 season and, via winning the opening four rounds of 2016, extended his winning streak to seven races. While there was a lot still to play for in 2016, winning the first four races of 2016 did a lot to help Rosberg ultimately take the championship.Getty Images Getty Images
4. Isn’t it time for Ferrari to get rid of Kimi Raikkonen?
No, he actually did quite well this year. Now aged 37, many are wondering whether its time for Ferrari to get rid of Kimi Raikkonen to make room for a younger driver. While Vettel won three times in 2015, Raikkonen only scored three podium finishes. However, during the 2016 season, Raikkonen placed sixth or better in all bar one race that he finished (he placed ninth in Belgium) proving he’s still got what it takes.Getty Images Getty Images
5. Would Haas F1 succeed in the sport?
Yes. While the team did struggle toward the end of the year, scoring 29 points in their first season with French racing driver Romain Grosjean was definitely something worth celebrating. Ten of those 29 points came at the Bahrain Grand Prix, when Grosjean scored an incredible fifth-place finish in just the team’s second race.LAT Photographic
6. Could McLaren-Honda become a solid midfield team?
Yes. McLaren switched back to Honda power for the start of the 2015 season and performed terribly, finishing ninth in the constructor’s standings. In 2016 the team placed sixth in the constructor’s standings, with at least one of its drivers finishing in the points in 13 of the 21 races during the season.Getty Images/Anadolu Agency Getty Images
7. Will Mercedes power help Manor?
Yes. The Manor, or Marussia, F1 Team, had been the backmarker team of F1 for the past several years. However, with a switch to Mercedes power, the team found itself fighting against the likes of Renault and Sauber during the 2016 season, with Pascal Wehrlein scoring a point for the team at the Austrian GP.Getty Images Getty Images
8. Will an American get back behind the wheel of an F1 car?
No. It took a while for the Manor F1 Team to confirm its driver lineup for 2016 and, even heading into Australia, the team knew its driver lineup would likely change before the end of the season. American fans who wanted to see Alexander Rossi back behind the wheel in F1 wouldn’t get their wish granted, but the California native did enjoy success over in IndyCar where he won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500.Getty Images Getty Images
9. Will F1 really run a race on streets that narrow?
Yup. When the first images of the Baku Circuit were revealed, many fans thought it was a bit of a joke as there were some portions of the circuit that just looked far too narrow to host an F1 race. While the 2016 European GP was a bit of a snoozer, it still went ahead as planned and the drivers did a great job to keep their vehicles out of the walls, with 18 cars left running at the finish.LAT Photographic Sam Bloxham
10. Will the 2016 season be as boring as 2015?
Nope! Forget what happened in 2015? Don’t try and remember. After a predictable and rather boring year in 2015, 2016 featured much more midfield drama and a strong intra-team rivalry between the Mercedes teammates that kept the championship fight alive all the way down to the final lap in Abu Dhabi.Getty Images Getty Images