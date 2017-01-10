Eddie Cheever’s racing career in photos
First F1 entry
Eddie Cheever entered his first F1 race at the 1978 Argentine GP but failed to qualify. Cheever entered 143 F1 races during his career, starting 132 of them, more than any other U.S. driver.LAT Photographic
Le Mans podiums
Eddie Cheever also competed in sports cars during his racing career, taking class podiums at the 1980 and 1981 24 Hours of Le Mans.LAT Photographic
Successful season
Four podium finishes, including a second-place at Canada, gave Eddie Cheever seventh place overall in the 1983 driver standings, the best of his F1 career.LAT Photographic
Final season
Eddie Cheever’s F1 career ended in 1989. He raced for nine different teams during his time in F1, and took his last podium with a third-place finish at the United States GP.LAT Photographic
Racing in the U.S.A.
One year later in Detroit, Eddie Cheever got his first CART podium finish in his first year full-time in the sport.RacingOne/ISC Archives via Getty Images ISC Archives via Getty Images
IRL winner
It wasn’t until 1997 that Eddie Cheever got his first IRL win, which came at Walt Disney Raceway.RacingOne/ISC Archives via Getty Images ISC Archives via Getty Images
Indy 500 winner
In 1998, Eddie Cheever won the Indianapolis 500 as an owner-driver. It was his only Indy 500 win.Getty Images Getty Images
Last win
Eddie Cheever’s last IRL win came at Kansas in 2001. He then decided to retire at the end of the 2002 season.LAT Photographic
Owner-driver
However, Eddie Cheever then decided to start up a Grand-Am and IRL team in 2006. He raced his own cars at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and in seven IRL races. His IRL team shut down following the race in Kansas.LAT Photographic Richard Dole
Broadcast career
Following his lengthy racing career, Eddie Cheever now provides IndyCar commentary for ABC.LAT Photographic Richard Dole