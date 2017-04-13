The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is an absolute beast

Updates

Dodge didn’t just turn up the boost on the Challenger SRT Hellcat’s 707 hp 6.2-liter supercharged engine to unleash its inner beast, it updated more than half of its parts and added a laundry list of production-first and high tech features to the Demon.

There’s a larger displacement 2.7-liter supercharger that runs at 14.5 psi boost; strengthened rods, pistons and valve train; twin dual-stage fuel pumps; and the largest hood scoop ever used on a muscle car: a 45.2 square inch intake Dodge calls the Air-Grabber that’s apparently still not huge enough, because there’s a second intake in the middle of the inside driver’s side headlight and a third near the wheel liner. At full throttle, the Demon can suck all of the air out of a single-car garage in less than two minutes.

Run now.

