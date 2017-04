Growth

The Gt4 platform has seen a recent rapid growth to championships worldwide, including Pirelli World Challenge and the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge.

“Thirteen racing series in which GT4 models can compete worldwide already exist today worldwide,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH.

“Audi Sport GmbH is one of the leading manufacturers offering cars in the GT3 and TCR customer sport categories. Now we’re targeting the GT4 class at exactly the right time.

"These fast-growing business segments and the DNA shared by our race cars and production vehicles underscore our ambition to become a true global player in the high-performance