Bobby Rahal’s racing career in photos
Brief venture into F1
Bobby Rahal made two starts for the Wolf team during the 1978 Formula One season, finishing 12th at the United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen.LAT Photographic
Winning at Daytona
After losing his F1 ride to James Hunt for the 1979 season, Rahal headed to sports car racing. In 1981, he won the season-opening 24 Hours Pepsi Challenge at Daytona.LAT Photographic
Switch to CART
Bobby Rahal moved to CART in 1982, taking two race wins at Cleveland and Michigan en route to finishing second in the championship behind Rick Mears.Getty Images Bob Harmeyer
Success in 1986
Six wins during the 1986 season would help give Bobby Rahal his first CART championship title.Getty Images Bob Harmeyer
1986 Indy 500 win
One of those wins came at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Bobby Rahal took his only Indy 500 win at the 1986 Indianapolis 500.AP AP
Two-time CART Champion
One year later, Bobby Rahal would again take home the title with three race wins during the 1987 season.LAT Photographic
Last owner-driver champion
Bobby Rahal became an owner-driver in 1992, winning his third CART championship. He is the last owner-driver to win the CART title.Getty Images Bob Harmeyer
End of a storied career
Bobby Rahal continued to race in CART all the way through 1998. He scored at least one podium finish each year that he was in the series.Getty Images Getty Images
Back in the winner's circle
Bobby Rahal made it to the winner’s circle in Indianapolis again in 2004, this time as team owner for race winner Buddy Rice.LAT Photographic
The legacy continues
Bobby Rahal remains a co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. His son Graham Rahal got the team’s latest win at Texas in August 2016 by 0.008 seconds.LAT Photographic Nigel Kinrade