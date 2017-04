If racing doesn’t work out for Lucas di Grassi, he should take up chess. Sebastien Buemi had won the opening three rounds of the 2016-2017 season, and it looked unlikely that Di Grassi would be the one to stop him in Mexico. Di Grassi had qualified 15th and then had to pit for repairs after contact on Lap 1. Di Grassi’s team then opted to pit him during an early Safety Car period and the ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver was forced to conserve energy throughout the last three-quarters of the race. While Di Grassi had the lead after everyone else had pit, the rest of the field was charging hard behind. However, Jerome d’Ambrosio - also conserving energy - kept them at bay in second, and Di Grassi took the win.

LAT Photographic Formula E