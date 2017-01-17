20 tasty choices for Thrifty Tuesday from Barrett-Jackson

They’ve started selling cars at the 46th annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Collector-Car Auction, which runs now through Jan. 22. But here’s the deal: The earlier days of the auction feature lower-priced cars, making them a good opportunity to pick up classic — or at least eclectic — rides for not a lot of money.

So we’re going to call today “Thrifty Tuesday,” with my selection of 20 fun, funky or downright unusual cars that won’t break the bank.