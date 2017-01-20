All 55 cars for the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Samuel Reiman

55 entries for the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Twelve new-for-2017 Prototypes will take part, alongside five Prototype Challenge, 11 GT Le Mans and 27 GT Daytona entries. The only notable change on the driver front in the P class is Brendon Hartley listed in both ESM Nissans. The PC class, now in its final year, will take part in its final 24-hour race, with a handful of still to-be-confirmed driver lineups. The GTLM class will feature a heavyweight battle between Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche, BMW and Ford. GTD, meanwhile, showcases the most diversity, with nine manufacturers represented in the GT3 class.

LAT Photographic F. Peirce Williams

No. 2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi - P

Drivers: Scott Sharp, Ryan Dalziel, Pipo Derani, Brendon Hartley

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi - P

Drivers: Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque, Christian Fittipaldi

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi - P

Drivers: Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor, Max Angelelli, Jeff Gordon

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 13 Rebellion Racing ORECA - P

Drivers: Neel Jani, Sebastien Buemi, Stephane Sarrazin, Nick Heidfeld

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi - P

Drivers: Ed Brown, Johannes van Overbeek, Bruno Senna, Brendon Hartley

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi - P

Drivers: Dane Cameron, Eric Curran, Michael Conway, Seb Morris

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier - P

Drivers: Jose Gutierrez, Michael Guash, Tom Kimber-Smith, RC Enerson

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi - P

Drivers: Tristan Nunez, Jonathan Bomarito, Spencer Pigot

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 70 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi - P

Drivers: Tom Long, Joel Miller, James Hinchcliffe

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 81 DragonSpeed ORECA - P

Drivers: Henrik Hedman, Nicolas Lapierre, Ben Hanley, Loic Duval

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports ORECA - P

Drivers: Misha Goikhberg, Chris Miller, Stephen Simpson, Mathias Beche

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 90 VisitFlorida Racing Multimatic/Riley - P

Drivers: Marc Goosens, Renger Van Der Zande, Rene Rast

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 8 Starworks Motorsport ORECA FLM09 - PC

Drivers: Ben Keating, Remo Ruscitti, Robert Wickens, Chris Cumming, John Falb

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 20 BAR1 Motorsports ORECA FLM09 - PC

Drivers: Don Yount, Buddy Rice, Chapman Ducote, Gustavo Yacaman, Mark Kvamme

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 26 BAR1 Motorsports ORECA FLM09 - PC

Drivers: Johnny Mowlem, Adam Merzon, Trent Hindman, Tom Papadopoulos, David Cheng

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA FLM09 - PC

Drivers: Patricio O’Ward, Kyle Masson, Nicholas Boulle, James French

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 88 Starworks Motorsport ORECA FLM09 - PC

Drivers: Sebastian Saavedra, James Dayson, Scott Mayer, Alex Popow

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R - GTLM

Drivers: Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, Mike Rockenfeller

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 4 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R - GTLM

Drivers: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fassler

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 19 BMW Team RLL BMW M6 GTLM - GTLM

Drivers: Bill Auberlen, Alexander Sims, Augusto Farfus, Bruno Spengler

LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt

No. 24 BMW Team RLL BMW M6 GTLM - GTLM

Drivers: John Edwards, Martin Tomczyk, Nicky Catsburg, Kuno Wittmer

LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt

No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE - GTLM

Drivers: Toni Vilander, Giancarlo Fisichella, James Calado

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT - GTLM

Drivers: Dirk Mueller, Joey Hand, Sebastien Bourdais

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT - GTLM

Drivers: Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Scott Dixon

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 68 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GT - GTLM

Drivers: Billy Johnson, Stefan Mucke, Olivier Pla

LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell

No. 69 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GT - GTLM

Drivers: Andy Priaulx, Harry Tincknell, Tony Kanaan

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - GTLM

Drivers: Patrick Pilet, Dirk Werner, Frederic Makowiecki

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - GTLM

Drivers: Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, Richard Lietz

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 11 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Mirko Bortolotti, Christian Engelhart, Rolf Ineichen, Ezequiel Perez Companc

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 14 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Scott Pruett, Ian James, Gustavo Menezes, Sage Karam

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Jack Hawksworth, Robert Alon, Austin Cindric, Dominik Farnbacher

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 16 Change Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Geert Jeroen Mul, Brett Sandberg, Kaz Grala, Corey Lewis

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 18 DAC Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Emmanuel Anassis, Zach Claman, Anthony Massari

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 21 Konrad Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Marco Mapelli, Lance Willsey, Luca Stolz, Franz Konrad, Marc Basseng

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 23 Alex Job Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Bill Sweedler, Townsend Bell, Pierre Kaffer, Frank Montecalvo

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 27 Dream Racing Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Lawrence DeGeorge, Cedric Sbirrazzuoli, Paolo Ruberti, Luca Persiani, Raffaele Giammaria

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R - GTD

Drivers: Carlos de Quesada, Michael de Quessada, Daniel Morad, Jesse Lazare, Michael Christensen

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 29 Montaplast by Land-Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Connor De Phillippi, Christopher Mies, Jules Gounon, Jeffrey Schmidt

LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell

No. 33 Riley Motorsports - Team AMG Mercedes AMG GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Mario Farnbacher, Adam Christodoulou

LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell

No. 46 EBIMOTORS Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Emanuele Busnelli, Fabio Babini, Emmanuel Collard

LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell

No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Bryce Miller, Andrea Calderelli, Dion von Moltke

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 50 Riley Motorsports - WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Cooper MacNeil, Gunnar Jeannette, Shane Van Gisbergen, Thomas Jager

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 51 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Peter Mann, Maurizio Mediani, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi

LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell

No. 54 CORE autosport Porsche 911 GT3 R - GTD

Drivers: Jonathan Bennett, Colin Braun, Nic Jonsson, Patrick Long

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 57 Stevenson Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Lawrence Aschenbach, Andrew Davis, Matt Bell, Robin Liddell

LAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt

No. 59 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R - GTD

Drivers: Steve Smith, Reinhold Renger, Harald Proczyk, Sven Muller

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 61 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Milos Pavlovic, Christian Engelhart, Rolf Ineichen, Christopher Lenz, Roberto Pampanini

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Christina Nielsen, Alessandro Balzan, Matteo Cressoni, Sam Bird

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R - GTD

Drivers: Patrick Lindsey, Jorg Bergmeister, Matthew McMurry

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Kenny Habul, Tristan Vautier, Boris Said, Maro Engel

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 86 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Jeff Segal, Oswaldo Negri Jr., Tom Dyer, Ryan Hunter-Reay

LAT Photographic Barry Cantrell

No. 93 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Andy Lally, Katherine Legge, Mark Wilkins, Graham Rahal

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 - GTD

Drivers: Jens Klingmann, Justin Marks, Maxime Martin, Jesse Krohn

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 98 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage - GTD

Drivers: Paul Dalla Lana, Mathias Lauda, Pedro Lamy, Marco Sorensen

LAT Photographic Richard Dole

No. 991 TRG Porsche 911 GT3 R - GTD

Drivers: Santiago Creel, Wolf Henzler, Jan Heylen, Mike Hedlund, Timothy Pappas

LAT Photographic Jake Galstad

