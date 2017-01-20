All 55 cars for the Rolex 24 at Daytona

55 entries for the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Twelve new-for-2017 Prototypes will take part, alongside five Prototype Challenge, 11 GT Le Mans and 27 GT Daytona entries. The only notable change on the driver front in the P class is Brendon Hartley listed in both ESM Nissans. The PC class, now in its final year, will take part in its final 24-hour race, with a handful of still to-be-confirmed driver lineups. The GTLM class will feature a heavyweight battle between Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche, BMW and Ford. GTD, meanwhile, showcases the most diversity, with nine manufacturers represented in the GT3 class.

(Author: John Dagys)

