All 55 cars for the Rolex 24 at Daytona

55 entries for the Rolex 24 at Daytona
Twelve new-for-2017 Prototypes will take part, alongside five Prototype Challenge, 11 GT Le Mans and 27 GT Daytona entries. The only notable change on the driver front in the P class is Brendon Hartley listed in both ESM Nissans. The PC class, now in its final year, will take part in its final 24-hour race, with a handful of still to-be-confirmed driver lineups. The GTLM class will feature a heavyweight battle between Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche, BMW and Ford. GTD, meanwhile, showcases the most diversity, with nine manufacturers represented in the GT3 class.
(Author: John Dagys - Visit http://sportscar365.com/imsa/iwsc/55-entries-for-rolex-24-at-daytona/ for more)
LAT Photographic F. Peirce Williams
No. 2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi - P
Drivers: Scott Sharp, Ryan Dalziel, Pipo Derani, Brendon HartleyLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi - P
Drivers: Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque, Christian FittipaldiLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi - P
Drivers: Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor, Max Angelelli, Jeff GordonLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 13 Rebellion Racing ORECA - P
Drivers: Neel Jani, Sebastien Buemi, Stephane Sarrazin, Nick HeidfeldLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi - P
Drivers: Ed Brown, Johannes van Overbeek, Bruno Senna, Brendon HartleyLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi - P
Drivers: Dane Cameron, Eric Curran, Michael Conway, Seb MorrisLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier - P
Drivers: Jose Gutierrez, Michael Guash, Tom Kimber-Smith, RC EnersonLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi - P
Drivers: Tristan Nunez, Jonathan Bomarito, Spencer PigotLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 70 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi - P
Drivers: Tom Long, Joel Miller, James HinchcliffeLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 81 DragonSpeed ORECA - P
Drivers: Henrik Hedman, Nicolas Lapierre, Ben Hanley, Loic DuvalLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports ORECA - P
Drivers: Misha Goikhberg, Chris Miller, Stephen Simpson, Mathias BecheLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 90 VisitFlorida Racing Multimatic/Riley - P
Drivers: Marc Goosens, Renger Van Der Zande, Rene RastLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 8 Starworks Motorsport ORECA FLM09 - PC
Drivers: Ben Keating, Remo Ruscitti, Robert Wickens, Chris Cumming, John FalbLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 20 BAR1 Motorsports ORECA FLM09 - PC
Drivers: Don Yount, Buddy Rice, Chapman Ducote, Gustavo Yacaman, Mark KvammeLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 26 BAR1 Motorsports ORECA FLM09 - PC
Drivers: Johnny Mowlem, Adam Merzon, Trent Hindman, Tom Papadopoulos, David ChengLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA FLM09 - PC
Drivers: Patricio O’Ward, Kyle Masson, Nicholas Boulle, James FrenchLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 88 Starworks Motorsport ORECA FLM09 - PC
Drivers: Sebastian Saavedra, James Dayson, Scott Mayer, Alex PopowLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R - GTLM
Drivers: Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, Mike RockenfellerLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 4 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R - GTLM
Drivers: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel FasslerLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 19 BMW Team RLL BMW M6 GTLM - GTLM
Drivers: Bill Auberlen, Alexander Sims, Augusto Farfus, Bruno SpenglerLAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt
No. 24 BMW Team RLL BMW M6 GTLM - GTLM
Drivers: John Edwards, Martin Tomczyk, Nicky Catsburg, Kuno WittmerLAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt
No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE - GTLM
Drivers: Toni Vilander, Giancarlo Fisichella, James CaladoLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT - GTLM
Drivers: Dirk Mueller, Joey Hand, Sebastien BourdaisLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT - GTLM
Drivers: Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook, Scott DixonLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 68 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GT - GTLM
Drivers: Billy Johnson, Stefan Mucke, Olivier PlaLAT Photographic Barry Cantrell
No. 69 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GT - GTLM
Drivers: Andy Priaulx, Harry Tincknell, Tony KanaanLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - GTLM
Drivers: Patrick Pilet, Dirk Werner, Frederic MakowieckiLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - GTLM
Drivers: Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, Richard LietzLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 11 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Mirko Bortolotti, Christian Engelhart, Rolf Ineichen, Ezequiel Perez CompancLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 14 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Scott Pruett, Ian James, Gustavo Menezes, Sage KaramLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Jack Hawksworth, Robert Alon, Austin Cindric, Dominik FarnbacherLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 16 Change Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Geert Jeroen Mul, Brett Sandberg, Kaz Grala, Corey LewisLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 18 DAC Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Emmanuel Anassis, Zach Claman, Anthony MassariLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 21 Konrad Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Marco Mapelli, Lance Willsey, Luca Stolz, Franz Konrad, Marc BassengLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 23 Alex Job Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Bill Sweedler, Townsend Bell, Pierre Kaffer, Frank MontecalvoLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 27 Dream Racing Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Lawrence DeGeorge, Cedric Sbirrazzuoli, Paolo Ruberti, Luca Persiani, Raffaele GiammariaLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R - GTD
Drivers: Carlos de Quesada, Michael de Quessada, Daniel Morad, Jesse Lazare, Michael ChristensenLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 29 Montaplast by Land-Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Connor De Phillippi, Christopher Mies, Jules Gounon, Jeffrey SchmidtLAT Photographic Barry Cantrell
No. 33 Riley Motorsports - Team AMG Mercedes AMG GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Mario Farnbacher, Adam ChristodoulouLAT Photographic Barry Cantrell
No. 46 EBIMOTORS Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Emanuele Busnelli, Fabio Babini, Emmanuel CollardLAT Photographic Barry Cantrell
No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Bryce Miller, Andrea Calderelli, Dion von MoltkeLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 50 Riley Motorsports - WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Cooper MacNeil, Gunnar Jeannette, Shane Van Gisbergen, Thomas JagerLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 51 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Peter Mann, Maurizio Mediani, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier GuidiLAT Photographic Barry Cantrell
No. 54 CORE autosport Porsche 911 GT3 R - GTD
Drivers: Jonathan Bennett, Colin Braun, Nic Jonsson, Patrick LongLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 57 Stevenson Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Lawrence Aschenbach, Andrew Davis, Matt Bell, Robin LiddellLAT Photographic Michael L. Levitt
No. 59 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R - GTD
Drivers: Steve Smith, Reinhold Renger, Harald Proczyk, Sven MullerLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 61 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Milos Pavlovic, Christian Engelhart, Rolf Ineichen, Christopher Lenz, Roberto PampaniniLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Christina Nielsen, Alessandro Balzan, Matteo Cressoni, Sam BirdLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R - GTD
Drivers: Patrick Lindsey, Jorg Bergmeister, Matthew McMurryLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Kenny Habul, Tristan Vautier, Boris Said, Maro EngelLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 86 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Jeff Segal, Oswaldo Negri Jr., Tom Dyer, Ryan Hunter-ReayLAT Photographic Barry Cantrell
No. 93 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Andy Lally, Katherine Legge, Mark Wilkins, Graham RahalLAT Photographic Jake Galstad
No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 - GTD
Drivers: Jens Klingmann, Justin Marks, Maxime Martin, Jesse KrohnLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 98 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage - GTD
Drivers: Paul Dalla Lana, Mathias Lauda, Pedro Lamy, Marco SorensenLAT Photographic Richard Dole
No. 991 TRG Porsche 911 GT3 R - GTD
Drivers: Santiago Creel, Wolf Henzler, Jan Heylen, Mike Hedlund, Timothy PappasLAT Photographic Jake Galstad