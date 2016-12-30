The top 10 sports car racing drivers of 2016

6. Pipo Derani

The young Brazilian driver enjoyed a breakout year, particularly in America, having taken Tequila Patron ESM to overall victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Twelve Hours of Sebring, and nearly the Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup, had it not been for engine failure at Watkins Glen. Derani was often one of the quickest drivers in the WEC LMP2 ranks as well, although hampered in the results due to the ESM team having one of the few genuine Pro-Am driver lineups in the class.

LAT Photographic

Jakob Ebrey