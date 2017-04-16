WATCH: Giants’ Jarrett Parker breaks clavicle making incredible catch

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jarrett Parker breaks his clavicle making incredible catch against the wall.

More  MLB  Videos

Jeff Banister on Perez's outing in 2-1 loss against Mariners

Jeff Banister on Perez's outing in 2-1 loss against Mariners

1 day ago

Rangers Live: Pitching Preview | Andrew Cashner

Rangers Live: Pitching Preview | Andrew Cashner

1 day ago

David Murphy: Why would we scoreboard watch in April?

David Murphy: Why would we scoreboard watch in April?

1 day ago

Greinke, D-backs no match for Kershaw

Greinke, D-backs no match for Kershaw

1 day ago

WATCH: Castro picks up an RBI in Twins' loss

WATCH: Castro picks up an RBI in Twins' loss

1 day ago

First hit, first homer: Watch Ender Inciarte make history at SunTrust Park

First hit, first homer: Watch Ender Inciarte make history at SunTrust Park

1 day ago

More MLB Videos

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!