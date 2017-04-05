Watch: Albert Almora Jr. rob Matt Adams’ game tying home run
Albert Almora Jr. robs Matt Adams' of a game tying home run in the 7th inning.
More MLB Videos
Brewers' Davies is silencing the skeptics
18 hours ago
D-backs dedicate Paul Goldschmidt Field in Goodyear
20 hours ago
Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday
1 day ago
Pop quiz: How well do the D-backs know Torey Lovullo?
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHT: Scooter Gennett hits 2-run homer in debut with Reds
1 day ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Junior Guerra suffers injury on Opening Day
1 day ago
More MLB Videos
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!