Rob Gronkowski ‘stole’ Tom Brady’s jersey again at Fenway Park

Tom Brady throws out the first pitch as the New England Patriots take the field for the Boston Red Sox's opening day, and Rob Gronkowski tries to run off with Brady's jersey.

More  MLB  Videos

Marlins expect to be contenders in 2017

Marlins expect to be contenders in 2017

4 hours ago

Mike Trout goals for 2017 season

Mike Trout goals for 2017 season

4 hours ago

Brewers leaders weigh in on their expectations for the season

Brewers leaders weigh in on their expectations for the season

4 hours ago

Fowler: 'It's weird looking at the field from this side'

Fowler: 'It's weird looking at the field from this side'

20 hours ago

Molina announced to Cardinals fans on Opening Day

Molina announced to Cardinals fans on Opening Day

20 hours ago

Budweiser Clydsdales carry on Cardinals tradition

Budweiser Clydsdales carry on Cardinals tradition

20 hours ago

More MLB Videos

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!