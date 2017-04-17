MLB Power Rankings: The top 7 in baseball after two weeks

0

Shares

It's early, but we've already learned plenty about teams that should contend come October. Here's the top 7 teams: 7. Rockies: The pitching has been excellent and closer Greg Holland already 7 clean saves 6. Orioles: Rookie 1B Trey Mancini has tied an MLB record with 7 homers and 14 RBI through 12 games 5. Nationals: Nats hitters lead baseball with an .820 OPS to start the year 4. Dodgers: Kershaw remains dominant and Yasiel Puig is looking like his old self with a .326 average 3. Red Sox: Chris Sale earned Pedro Martinez comparisons after his first start at Fenway Park 2. Cubs: The defending champs have gotten great starting pitching but the bats have yet to thaw out 1. Astros: Altuve bounced back, Da

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!