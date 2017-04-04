Mark Trumbo hits walk-off home run against Toronto Blue Jays
Mark Trumbo hits a walk-off home run in the 11th-inning to help the Orioles win on opening day against the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2.
More MLB Videos
D-backs dedicate Paul Goldschmidt Field in Goodyear
1 hr ago
Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday
5 hours ago
Pop quiz: How well do the D-backs know Torey Lovullo?
6 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Scooter Gennett hits 2-run homer in debut with Reds
7 hours ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Junior Guerra suffers injury on Opening Day
9 hours ago
WATCH: Junior Guerra suffers calf injury
9 hours ago
More MLB Videos
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!