Jose Ramirez launches two three-run home runs vs. Detroit Tigers

Ramirez accounted for six of Cleveland's 13 runs in a big win against Detroit.

More  MLB  Videos

Jeff Banister on Perez's outing in 2-1 loss against Mariners

Jeff Banister on Perez's outing in 2-1 loss against Mariners

18 hours ago

Rangers Live: Pitching Preview | Andrew Cashner

Rangers Live: Pitching Preview | Andrew Cashner

18 hours ago

David Murphy: Why would we scoreboard watch in April?

David Murphy: Why would we scoreboard watch in April?

18 hours ago

Greinke, D-backs no match for Kershaw

Greinke, D-backs no match for Kershaw

18 hours ago

WATCH: Castro picks up an RBI in Twins' loss

WATCH: Castro picks up an RBI in Twins' loss

19 hours ago

First hit, first homer: Watch Ender Inciarte make history at SunTrust Park

First hit, first homer: Watch Ender Inciarte make history at SunTrust Park

20 hours ago

More MLB Videos

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!