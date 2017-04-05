Joe Girardi talks Yankees youth movement and has tips for Alex Rodriguez
Ken Rosenthal sat down with Yankees manager Joe Girardi to discuss his younger players and the benefits of broadcasting.
More MLB Videos
Brewers' Davies is silencing the skeptics
1 day ago
D-backs dedicate Paul Goldschmidt Field in Goodyear
1 day ago
Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday
1 day ago
Pop quiz: How well do the D-backs know Torey Lovullo?
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHT: Scooter Gennett hits 2-run homer in debut with Reds
1 day ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Junior Guerra suffers injury on Opening Day
1 day ago
More MLB Videos
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!