How 7 MLB contenders can recover from their slow starts

0

Shares

Some would-be MLB contenders need to clean up glaring flaws that have emerged in April Blue Jays -- Start hitting: Toronto currently ranks 29th in the majors in slugging percentage and runs scored Rangers -- Find some relief: Texas’ RPs have blown 5 saves, sport a 5.44 ERA and have served up 7 homers Mariners -- Some patience at the dish: Seattle ranks 23rd in batting average (.220) and 21st in OBP (.298) Cardinals -- heat up the bats: St. Louis is slashing a dismal .206/.283/.325 and new leadoff man Dexter Fowler has 16 Ks already Giants -- Win the close ones: So far they're 1-5 in one-run games and have left too many runners stranded Mets -- Get Jose Reyes on track or move on: He's been a total non-

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!