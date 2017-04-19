How 7 MLB contenders can recover from their slow starts
Some would-be MLB contenders need to clean up glaring flaws that have emerged in April Blue Jays -- Start hitting: Toronto currently ranks 29th in the majors in slugging percentage and runs scored Rangers -- Find some relief: Texas’ RPs have blown 5 saves, sport a 5.44 ERA and have served up 7 homers Mariners -- Some patience at the dish: Seattle ranks 23rd in batting average (.220) and 21st in OBP (.298) Cardinals -- heat up the bats: St. Louis is slashing a dismal .206/.283/.325 and new leadoff man Dexter Fowler has 16 Ks already Giants -- Win the close ones: So far they're 1-5 in one-run games and have left too many runners stranded Mets -- Get Jose Reyes on track or move on: He's been a total non-
More MLB Videos
Fantasy Baseball Power Rankings: Week 3
19 hours ago
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Trends - Week 3
19 hours ago
Archie Bradley thrives in bullpen role
22 hours ago
Get to know your favorite Padres
22 hours ago
Mike Hazen settling in as D-backs general manager
22 hours ago
Torey Lovullo: These guys believe in themselves
23 hours ago