How 7 MLB contenders can recover from their slow starts

Some would-be MLB contenders need to clean up glaring flaws that have emerged in April Blue Jays -- Start hitting: Toronto currently ranks 29th in the majors in slugging percentage and runs scored Rangers -- Find some relief: Texas’ RPs have blown 5 saves, sport a 5.44 ERA and have served up 7 homers Mariners -- Some patience at the dish: Seattle ranks 23rd in batting average (.220) and 21st in OBP (.298) Cardinals -- heat up the bats: St. Louis is slashing a dismal .206/.283/.325 and new leadoff man Dexter Fowler has 16 Ks already Giants -- Win the close ones: So far they're 1-5 in one-run games and have left too many runners stranded Mets -- Get Jose Reyes on track or move on: He's been a total non-

More  MLB  Videos

Fantasy Baseball Power Rankings: Week 3

Fantasy Baseball Power Rankings: Week 3

19 hours ago

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Trends - Week 3

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Trends - Week 3

19 hours ago

Archie Bradley thrives in bullpen role

Archie Bradley thrives in bullpen role

22 hours ago

Get to know your favorite Padres

Get to know your favorite Padres

22 hours ago

Mike Hazen settling in as D-backs general manager

Mike Hazen settling in as D-backs general manager

22 hours ago

Torey Lovullo: These guys believe in themselves

Torey Lovullo: These guys believe in themselves

23 hours ago

More MLB Videos

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!