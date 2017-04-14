Cubs fan uses beer to help catch an Anthony Rizzo home run
This fan caught a home run in a special way.
More MLB Videos
Robinson Chirinos: 'We have a great group of guys'
1 hr ago
Reds are enjoying their early-season success
3 hours ago
Angels Weekly: Episode 2 teaser
4 hours ago
Drury enjoy being able to focus on 1 position
4 hours ago
Troy Tulowitzki's kid can rake
7 hours ago
Padres proving doubters wrong to start the season
8 hours ago
More MLB Videos
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!