Ken Rosenthal reveals his pitcher and hitter to watch in the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday on FOX

MLB on FOX insider Ken Rosenthal picked Max Scherzer as his pitcher to watch and Giancarlo Stanton as his hitter.

Frank Thomas: What Aaron Judge is doing is amazing

Are the Cubs really a .500 team?

Giancarlo Stanton talks to Ken Rosenthal on the Home Run Derby, the Marlins' future

Will the Tigers trade Justin Verlander?

Is there anything that could derail the Dodgers? The MLB on FOX crew weighs in

Aaron Judge is the AL MVP ... at least for now

