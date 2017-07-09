Josh Bell dominates Jake Arrieta on anniversary of MLB debut
Josh Bell began his career with a pinch hit single off Jake Arrieta. Exactly one year later Bell is now 6-for-11 against the former Cy Young winner.
More MLB Videos
Josh Bell dominates Jake Arrieta on anniversary of MLB debut
1 hr ago
Aaron Judge talks to Alex Rodriguez about his first All-Star Game, how life has changed as a Yankees sensation
1 hr ago
Full Count: Cubs considering anything and everything, more on Jorge Mas' bid for Marlins
1 hr ago
WATCH: Adrian Beltre with a Baby Blue Home Run
1 hr ago
Verlander to the Cubbies, time to trade Andrew McCutchen?
2 hours ago
WATCH: Elvis Andrus returns to lineup after birth of first son
3 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED