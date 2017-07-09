Verlander to the Cubbies, time to trade Andrew McCutchen?

Ken Rosenthal breaks down where two superstars could end up. If at all.

More MLB Videos

Preview of Alex Rodriguez's sit down interview with Aaron Judge

Preview of Alex Rodriguez's sit down interview with Aaron Judge

15 mins ago

WATCH: Adrian Beltre with a Baby Blue Home Run

WATCH: Adrian Beltre with a Baby Blue Home Run

15 mins ago

Full Count: Cubs considering anything and everything, more on Jorge Mas' bid for Marlins

Full Count: Cubs considering anything and everything, more on Jorge Mas' bid for Marlins

15 mins ago

Verlander to the Cubbies, time to trade Andrew McCutchen?

Verlander to the Cubbies, time to trade Andrew McCutchen?

1 hr ago

WATCH: Elvis Andrus returns to lineup after birth of first son

WATCH: Elvis Andrus returns to lineup after birth of first son

1 hr ago

WATCH: How is Adrian Beltre playing so GREAT at 38?

WATCH: How is Adrian Beltre playing so GREAT at 38?

1 hr ago

More MLB Videos»

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!

FOX Sports Go