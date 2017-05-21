Jose Reyes reviews his career after notching 2,000th career hit
Ken Rosenthal caught up with Jose Reyes after a 7-5 win against the Angels at Citi Field.
More MLB Videos
JT Riddle not focusing on hot stretch at the plate
7 hours ago
Giancarlo Stanton on victory: Everyone was focused on tonight
7 hours ago
Early offense, dominant Ray lead another rout of Padres
7 hours ago
D-backs players get behind-the-scenes tour of 'MLB The Show'
7 hours ago
Gardy glad to be back and 'running' with D-backs
7 hours ago
WATCH: JT Riddle comes up a triple shy of the cycle
7 hours ago
More MLB Videos
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!