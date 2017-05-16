Matt Yallof of MLB Network shares his story of recovering from a stroke
Ken Rosenthal sat down with Matt Yallof to talk about Matt’s stroke last summer. He goes in depth about his struggles since that day and his support system. Visit ‘stroke.org’ for more information on the National Stroke Association.
