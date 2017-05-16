Matt Yallof of MLB Network shares his story of recovering from a stroke

Ken Rosenthal sat down with Matt Yallof to talk about Matt’s stroke last summer. He goes in depth about his struggles since that day and his support system. Visit ‘stroke.org’ for more information on the National Stroke Association.

More  MLB  Videos

Godley battles without 'greatest stuff' to limit Mets to 1 hit

Godley battles without 'greatest stuff' to limit Mets to 1 hit

16 hours ago

Highlights: D-backs belt 3 homers in 8th to defeat Mets

Highlights: D-backs belt 3 homers in 8th to defeat Mets

16 hours ago

WATCH: Sogard, Renfroe exchange extra-inning home runs in Brewers' loss

WATCH: Sogard, Renfroe exchange extra-inning home runs in Brewers' loss

16 hours ago

Jesse Chavez: We put our game plan in action

Jesse Chavez: We put our game plan in action

17 hours ago

Mike Trout, Angels takes series opener vs. White Sox

Mike Trout, Angels takes series opener vs. White Sox

17 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Mike Trout homers for fourth-straight game

HIGHLIGHTS: Mike Trout homers for fourth-straight game

17 hours ago

More MLB Videos

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!