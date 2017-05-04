Joe Girardi did not expect Aaron Judge’s breakout start to the season
Yankees manager Joe Girardi addressed the media after a 8-6 win against Toronto.
More MLB Videos
Will it be a Rays win or a Citrus Series split?
6 hours ago
In career-best stretch, Braves' Foltynewicz flashes top-of-the-rotation ceiling
6 hours ago
Chopcast LIVE: Freddie Freeman keeps adding to early MVP resume
6 hours ago
Karns strikes out four batters in one inning
7 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose
16 hours ago
Rangers Live: Series finale against Astros
17 hours ago
More MLB Videos
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!