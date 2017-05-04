Joe Girardi did not expect Aaron Judge’s breakout start to the season

Yankees manager Joe Girardi addressed the media after a 8-6 win against Toronto.

More  MLB  Videos

Will it be a Rays win or a Citrus Series split?

Will it be a Rays win or a Citrus Series split?

6 hours ago

In career-best stretch, Braves' Foltynewicz flashes top-of-the-rotation ceiling

In career-best stretch, Braves' Foltynewicz flashes top-of-the-rotation ceiling

6 hours ago

Chopcast LIVE: Freddie Freeman keeps adding to early MVP resume

Chopcast LIVE: Freddie Freeman keeps adding to early MVP resume

6 hours ago

Karns strikes out four batters in one inning

Karns strikes out four batters in one inning

7 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose

16 hours ago

Rangers Live: Series finale against Astros

Rangers Live: Series finale against Astros

17 hours ago

More MLB Videos

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!