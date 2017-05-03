WATCH: Manny Machado gets revenge on Chris Sale after nearly being hit

Chris Sale throws behind Manny Machado in the 1st-inning nearly hitting him. Later in the game Machado hits one deep off Sale.

More  MLB  Videos

Fantasy Baseball Week 5 Stock Market Report

Fantasy Baseball Week 5 Stock Market Report

11 hours ago

Adam Jones endured racial slurs from Red Sox fans at Fenway Park | UNDISPUTED

Adam Jones endured racial slurs from Red Sox fans at Fenway Park | UNDISPUTED

12 hours ago

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Trends - Week 5

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Trends - Week 5

13 hours ago

Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice - May 2

Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice - May 2

13 hours ago

Andrew Cashner on playing in hometown, loss to Houston

Andrew Cashner on playing in hometown, loss to Houston

23 hours ago

Wong: 'I'm not happy with how I played today'

Wong: 'I'm not happy with how I played today'

1 day ago

More MLB Videos

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!