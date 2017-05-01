MLB Power Rankings: A new team at the top

0

Shares

Here's the top 10 teams to begin May with a flattering or "not-so-nice" note about April performances. 10. Diamondbacks: 3B Jake Lamb hit the longest homer of the season (481 feet) on April 28. 9. Red Sox: Dustin Pedroia has 22 hits this season -- but 21 are singles. 8. Rockies: Colorado has a negative-6 run differential this season. 7. Indians: The only team in baseball that’s perfect in save situations this year (7-for-7). 6. Cubs: Starters have a 9.75 ERA in the first inning this season, the worst mark in baseball. 5. Dodgers: Justin Turner had 14 hits in 26 at-bats this past week but got stranded all but 3 times he reached base. 4. Orioles: Sluggers Trumbo, Davis and Mancini have only seven hits

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!