WATCH: Noah Syndergaard leaves game with an apparent injury

Noah Syndergaard left the game in the 2nd inning with an apparent injury.

More  MLB  Videos

WATCH: Molina picks off Suarez at third to end bases-loaded threat

WATCH: Molina picks off Suarez at third to end bases-loaded threat

2 days ago

Lynn jokes about the reason for his April dominance: 'I like the month before my birthday'

Lynn jokes about the reason for his April dominance: 'I like the month before my birthday'

2 days ago

Jedd Gyorko tals about teaming up with Yadier Molina for incredible heads-up play

Jedd Gyorko tals about teaming up with Yadier Molina for incredible heads-up play

2 days ago

Matheny says Wong is 'making really nice strides in the consistency column'

Matheny says Wong is 'making really nice strides in the consistency column'

2 days ago

Piscotty glad he was paying attention to Molina and Gyorko's heads-up connection

Piscotty glad he was paying attention to Molina and Gyorko's heads-up connection

2 days ago

Kennedy hopeful Royals can rattle off wins during homestand

Kennedy hopeful Royals can rattle off wins during homestand

2 days ago

More MLB Videos

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!