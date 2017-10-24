FOX Sports Spotlight: Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle is helping to set the World Series soundtrack
Just the seventh organist in Dodgers history, native Angeleno Ruehle, who also plays for the Kings and the Clippers, provides a most welcome soundtrack to Los Angeles sports teams.
