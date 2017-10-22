Astros manager A.J. Hinch looks ahead to the World Series: ‘We’re going to bring back four wins’
"We came home to win this in front of you fans." Houston manager A.J. Hinch with Tom Verducci on the podium after the Astros clinched the AL pennant
Houston's Carlos Correa doesn't want to go to L.A. and lose a second time
22 hours ago
Astros' Jose Altuve believed in this team from day one at spring training
22 hours ago
ALCS MVP Justin Verlander on that fateful midseason trade; loving Jose Altuve right back
22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Carlos Beltran talks World Series; his continuing efforts for Puerto Rico relief
22 hours ago
Josh Reddick perfectly describes Astros teammate Jose Altuve's greatness
22 hours ago
