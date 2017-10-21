Charlie Morton to start for Astros in Game 7

Hear from manager A.J. Hinch after his Houston Astros forced a Game 7 in the ALCS and announces the starting pitcher for the finale against the New York Yankees.

More MLB Videos

Verlander: Wasn't trying to put the team on my back, just wanted to throw 'shutdown innings'

Verlander: Wasn't trying to put the team on my back, just wanted to throw 'shutdown innings'

15 mins ago

Jose Altuve on Astros' Game 6 victory: 'I literally love Justin Verlander'

Jose Altuve on Astros' Game 6 victory: 'I literally love Justin Verlander'

15 mins ago

'It's going to be a heck of a Game 7': FOX MLB talks Justin Verlander and the return of Houston's offense

'It's going to be a heck of a Game 7': FOX MLB talks Justin Verlander and the return of Houston's offense

15 mins ago

Charlie Morton to start for Astros in Game 7

Charlie Morton to start for Astros in Game 7

15 mins ago

Astros' George Springer on his remarkable catch in Game 6

Astros' George Springer on his remarkable catch in Game 6

15 mins ago

George Springer leaping catch denies Yankees in ALCS Game 6

George Springer leaping catch denies Yankees in ALCS Game 6

1 hr ago

More MLB Videos»