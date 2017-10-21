Astros’ George Springer on his remarkable catch in Game 6
George Springer talks with Tom Verducci after the Houston Astros forced a Game 7 in the ALCS with the New York Yankees in part to his unbelievable catch in the 7th inning.
More MLB Videos
Verlander: Wasn't trying to put the team on my back, just wanted to throw 'shutdown innings'
15 mins ago
Jose Altuve on Astros' Game 6 victory: 'I literally love Justin Verlander'
15 mins ago
'It's going to be a heck of a Game 7': FOX MLB talks Justin Verlander and the return of Houston's offense
15 mins ago
Charlie Morton to start for Astros in Game 7
15 mins ago
Astros' George Springer on his remarkable catch in Game 6
15 mins ago
George Springer leaping catch denies Yankees in ALCS Game 6
1 hr ago
More MLB Videos»
20146-20149