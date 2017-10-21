Inside Pitch: Ken Rosenthal on the Yankees’ approach to Justin Verlander; why the Nats aren’t bringing back Dusty Baker
Ken Rosenthal discusses the Yankees' approach to Justin Verlander, and why the Nationals are not bringing back Dusty Baker
More MLB Videos
Inside Pitch: Ken Rosenthal on the Yankees' approach to Justin Verlander; why the Nats aren't bringing back Dusty Baker
1 hr ago
FOX MLB crew discusses how the Yankees hitters should approach Justin Verlander
1 hr ago
Justin Verlander admits he’s nervous before ALCS game 6
3 hours ago
Kiké Hernandez hits a grand slam to help the Dodgers break open Game 5 and get to the World Series
22 hours ago
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is resting up on the way to Houston | PROcast
1 day ago
Pacers owner on bringing All-Star Game to Indy: 'I don't know how we could lose this one'
1 day ago
More MLB Videos»
20146-20149