Dallas Keuchel on his 10 K performance in Game 1 of the ALCS

Dallas Keuchel discusses his 10-strikeout performance against the New York Yankees to give the Astros a 1-0 lead in the ALCS.

More MLB Videos

Carlos Correa on knocking in the opening run of the ALCS

Carlos Correa on knocking in the opening run of the ALCS

15 mins ago

Jose Altuve: ‘Everybody did something to help’

Jose Altuve: ‘Everybody did something to help’

15 mins ago

Marwin González talks to Ken Rosenthal about throwing out Greg Bird at home plate

Marwin González talks to Ken Rosenthal about throwing out Greg Bird at home plate

1 hr ago

Ken Giles talks with Ken Rosenthal after his Game 1 save

Ken Giles talks with Ken Rosenthal after his Game 1 save

1 hr ago

Dallas Keuchel on his 10 K performance in Game 1 of the ALCS

Dallas Keuchel on his 10 K performance in Game 1 of the ALCS

1 hr ago

Skip and Shannon get you ready for Game 1 of the ALCS tonight on FS1

Skip and Shannon get you ready for Game 1 of the ALCS tonight on FS1

1 hr ago

More MLB Videos»