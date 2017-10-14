Astros take 1-0 ALCS lead over Yankees behind Dallas Keuchel’s 10 Ks
Watch every strikeout from Dallas Keuchel’s victory over the New York Yankees to give the Houston Astros a 1-0 lead in the ALCS.
More MLB Videos
Astros take 1-0 ALCS lead over Yankees behind Dallas Keuchel’s 10 Ks
15 mins ago
Carlos Correa gives the Astros the first lead of the ALCS against the Yankees
1 hr ago
Nick Swisher visits the Yankees and Astros ahead of the ALCS
3 hours ago
Dave Roberts and David Ortiz relive their epic 2004 comeback with the Red Sox
3 hours ago
Boston Red Sox starting pitching Drew Pomeranz is decompressing after a long season | PROcast
8 hours ago
Skip and Shannon get you ready for Game 1 of the ALCS tonight on FS1
8 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED