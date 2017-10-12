David Ortiz, A-Rod and Frank Thomas on facing Mariano Rivera
David Ortiz, A-Rod and Frank Thomas on facing New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera.
More MLB Videos
Joe Girardi: ‘To be able to rally like that means so much to me…I had a hole in my heart’
1 hr ago
Aaron Judge on coming back from 2-0: ‘Just kept trying to play our game’
1 hr ago
Didi Gregorius: ‘Anybody can be the big hero’
1 hr ago
Terry Francona discusses the Indians' elimination
1 hr ago
CC Sabathia reflects on his Game 5 ALDS start
1 hr ago
Brett Gardner: ‘We can win in a lot of different ways’
1 hr ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED