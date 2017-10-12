Didi Gregorius launches 2 home runs as the Yankees claim a 3-2 lead in Game 5 of the ALDS
Didi Gregorius entered Game 5 of the ALDS 1-for-13 in the series. Then, he smashed two home runs to give the New York Yankees a 3-0 lead against the Cleveland Indians.
