Didi Gregorius launches 2 home runs as the Yankees claim a 3-2 lead in Game 5 of the ALDS

Didi Gregorius entered Game 5 of the ALDS 1-for-13 in the series. Then, he smashed two home runs to give the New York Yankees a 3-0 lead against the Cleveland Indians.

David Ortiz, A-Rod and Frank Thomas on facing Mariano Rivera

Michael Taylor’s grand slam helps Nats force Game 5 vs. Cubs

Joe Girardi reflects on an emotional ALDS

Big Papi reacts to John Farrell being let go by the Boston Red Sox

Ken Rosenthal: The Yankees' future is incredibly bright

