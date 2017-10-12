Michael Taylor’s grand slam helps Nats force Game 5 vs. Cubs

Watch as Michael Taylor’s grand slam in the 8th inning helps the Washington Nationals defeat the Chicago Cubs, 5-0, to force a Game 5 in the NLDS.

More MLB Videos

Joe Girardi reflects on an emotional ALDS

Joe Girardi reflects on an emotional ALDS

15 mins ago

Michael Taylor’s grand slam helps Nats force Game 5 vs. Cubs

Michael Taylor’s grand slam helps Nats force Game 5 vs. Cubs

1 hr ago

Big Papi reacts to John Farrell being let go by the Boston Red Sox

Big Papi reacts to John Farrell being let go by the Boston Red Sox

1 hr ago

Ken Rosenthal: The Yankees' future is incredibly bright

Ken Rosenthal: The Yankees' future is incredibly bright

3 hours ago

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger stars in Dodgers Game 3 win over Arizona

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger stars in Dodgers Game 3 win over Arizona

4 hours ago

Nick Swisher gets you ready for Game 5 of the ALDS on FS1

Nick Swisher gets you ready for Game 5 of the ALDS on FS1

4 hours ago

More MLB Videos»