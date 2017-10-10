Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger stars in Dodgers Game 3 win over Arizona
Cody Bellinger hit a solo home run and made a diving catch in LA's 3-1 win over Arizona in Game 3 of the NLDS.
More MLB Videos
Aaron Judge blasts a 2-RBI double to give the Yankees a big lead in Game 4
Just now
Nick Swisher: Yankees need to cash in on momentum shift in ALDS
Just now
Trevor Bauer to start on 3 days rest, Ken Rosenthal: 'This was the plan all along'
15 mins ago
Astros advance to first LCS since 2005
15 mins ago
José Altuve on making the final play to advance Houston to the ALCS
15 mins ago
Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger stars in Dodgers Game 3 win over Arizona
1 hr ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED