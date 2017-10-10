Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger stars in Dodgers Game 3 win over Arizona

Cody Bellinger hit a solo home run and made a diving catch in LA's 3-1 win over Arizona in Game 3 of the NLDS.

More MLB Videos

Aaron Judge blasts a 2-RBI double to give the Yankees a big lead in Game 4

Aaron Judge blasts a 2-RBI double to give the Yankees a big lead in Game 4

Just now

Nick Swisher: Yankees need to cash in on momentum shift in ALDS

Nick Swisher: Yankees need to cash in on momentum shift in ALDS

Just now

Trevor Bauer to start on 3 days rest, Ken Rosenthal: 'This was the plan all along'

Trevor Bauer to start on 3 days rest, Ken Rosenthal: 'This was the plan all along'

15 mins ago

Astros advance to first LCS since 2005

Astros advance to first LCS since 2005

15 mins ago

José Altuve on making the final play to advance Houston to the ALCS

José Altuve on making the final play to advance Houston to the ALCS

15 mins ago

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger stars in Dodgers Game 3 win over Arizona

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger stars in Dodgers Game 3 win over Arizona

1 hr ago

More MLB Videos»