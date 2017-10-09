Andrew Benintendi blasts a 2-run homer off Justin Verlander to give Boston a 3-2 lead

Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi blasts a 2-run homer off Justin Verlander in the fifth inning of Game 4 of the ALDS to give Boston a 3-2 lead.

