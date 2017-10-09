Xander Bogaerts solo shot evens the score against Houston
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts hits a solo homerun to tie the score to 1-1 against the Houston Astros.
More MLB Videos
Andrew Benintendi blasts a 2-run homer off Justin Verlander to give Boston a 3-2 lead
15 mins ago
Xander Bogaerts solo shot evens the score against Houston
1 hr ago
Will Luis Severino bounce back for Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS?
1 hr ago
Frank Thomas on what makes Bryce Harper such a good hitter
3 hours ago
Under more pressure: Astros or Red Sox?
3 hours ago
Aaron Judge on elimination games: 'This is what it's all about'
16 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED