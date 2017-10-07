Cleveland wins with Yan Gomes walk-off single in 13th; Indians up 2-0 over Yankees
Yan Gomes wins it for the Indians with a walk-off single in the 13th inning.
15 mins ago
Francisco Lindor crushes a grand slam to bring Cleveland within 1 run
15 mins ago
More pressures in the NLDS: Clayton Kershaw or Bryce Harper?
4 hours ago
Nothing but praise for Astros' Carlos Correa after ALDS Game 2
4 hours ago
Carlos Correa blasts first-inning HR to give Astros 2-0 lead
4 hours ago
Carlos Correa details relief effort for Puerto Rico in interview with Jon Morosi
4 hours ago
