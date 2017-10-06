Carlos Correa blasts first-inning HR to give Astros 2-0 lead
Carlos Correa's HR sets the tone for another dominant victory for the Astros.
More MLB Videos
Nothing but praise for Astros' Carlos Correa after ALDS Game 2
Just now
Carlos Correa blasts first-inning HR to give Astros 2-0 lead
Just now
Carlos Correa details relief effort for Puerto Rico in interview with Jon Morosi
15 mins ago
Mookie Betts' blunder is probably one he wants to forget
15 mins ago
Nick Swisher picks his 2017 World Series Champions
3 hours ago
Carlos Correa went deep in Game 2 — the FOX MLB crew breaks down the Astros star's stance and swing
4 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED