Ken Rosenthal explains why NL MVP race is a complete toss-up
Kris Bryant, Paul Goldschmidt, Joey Votto, Giancarlo Stanton, and Nolan Arenado are all NL MVP candidates. Ken Rosenthal explains why they're not alone.
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Chicago Cubs
- Cincinnati Reds
- Colorado Rockies
- Giancarlo Stanton
- Joey Votto
- Kris Bryant
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- NL West
- Nolan Arenado
- Paul Goldschmidt
-
More MLB Videos
Molitor, Mauer on excitement surrounding wild-card Twins
4 hours ago
Evan Longoria reflects on Rays' year, what lies ahead in offseason
6 hours ago
Ken Rosenthal explains why NL MVP race is a complete toss-up
6 hours ago
Nick at Night: Nick Swisher on the legend of Babe Ruth's Called Shot
9 hours ago
WATCH: Willie Calhoun makes diving catch in 4th inning vs. Athletics
21 hours ago
Matt Carpenter reflects on Cardinals' 2017 season
1 day ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW