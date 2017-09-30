Mookie Betts on Red Sox clinching the AL East division title

Mookie Betts chats with Ken Rosenthal moments after the Boston Red Sox clinched the AL East division title.

More MLB Videos

Mookie Betts on Red Sox clinching the AL East division title

Mookie Betts on Red Sox clinching the AL East division title

15 mins ago

Full Count: The future of Brad Ausmus and Fredi González's managerial careers

Full Count: The future of Brad Ausmus and Fredi González's managerial careers

2 hours ago

Odrisamer Despaigne hopes to keep good times rolling for Marlins

Odrisamer Despaigne hopes to keep good times rolling for Marlins

3 hours ago

Chris Archer looks to reach 10 wins, 200 IP with final start

Chris Archer looks to reach 10 wins, 200 IP with final start

3 hours ago

Rays demo: How Chris Archer uses his lower half to generate power

Rays demo: How Chris Archer uses his lower half to generate power

3 hours ago

Zack Greinke: 'Wasn't amazing, but it was all pretty solid'

Zack Greinke: 'Wasn't amazing, but it was all pretty solid'

7 hours ago

More MLB Videos»