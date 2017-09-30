Full Count: The futures of Brad Ausmus and Fredi González managerial careers

Ken Rosenthal discusses the futures of Brad Ausmus and Fredi González managerial careers, Marwin González being one of the most interesting free agents in 2018 and Kyle Hendricks having a better start to his career than Clayton Kershaw?

