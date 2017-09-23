Inside pitch: Tale of two halves for Cubs, Other managerial moves might we see

After the news of Brad Ausmus not returning to the Detroit Tigers, Ken Rosenthal discusses other managerial moves and the tale of two halves for the Chicago Cubs this season.

More MLB Videos

Inside pitch: Tale of two halves for Cubs, Other managerial moves might we see

Inside pitch: Tale of two halves for Cubs, Other managerial moves might we see

1 hr ago

Defending champion Cubs talk expectations and gratitude

Defending champion Cubs talk expectations and gratitude

1 hr ago

WATCH: Iannetta clobbers grand slam for his 2nd HR of the game

WATCH: Iannetta clobbers grand slam for his 2nd HR of the game

12 hours ago

Trevor Bauer is tough on himself despite strong outing in Seattle

Trevor Bauer is tough on himself despite strong outing in Seattle

12 hours ago

WATCH: Marcell Ozuna launches 2 homers against Arizona

WATCH: Marcell Ozuna launches 2 homers against Arizona

13 hours ago

Paul DeJong on error: 'It's just something you learn from'

Paul DeJong on error: 'It's just something you learn from'

13 hours ago

More MLB Videos»