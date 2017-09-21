Sale vs Kluber – Who has the stronger case for the AL Cy Young award?
Chris Myers, Nick Swisher and Dontrelle Willis talk about the AL CY Young race. Who will win it this year?
More MLB Videos
WATCH : Renfroe crushes 3 homers in history-making night at Petco Park
15 mins ago
Tampa Bay Rays demo: Chad Mottola explains how kids should start their stance
15 mins ago
Sale vs Kluber - Who has the stronger case for the AL Cy Young award?
1 hr ago
Carp on Cardinals playing meaningful games in Sept.: 'That's what it's all about'
1 hr ago
Moose on hitting 37th homer, breaking a Royals record: 'It's definitely a cool honor'
2 hours ago
Moose thanks family for helping him through tough stretch
2 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED