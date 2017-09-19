Should Cleveland ace Corey Kluber win AL MVP?

According to Ken Rosenthal, Indians ace Corey Kluber is a lock for the AL Cy Young Award. But should he also be in the mix for league MVP?

More MLB Videos

Should Cleveland ace Corey Kluber win AL MVP?

Should Cleveland ace Corey Kluber win AL MVP?

Just now

Ken Rosenthal: The Houston Astros are a legitimate World Series threat

Ken Rosenthal: The Houston Astros are a legitimate World Series threat

15 mins ago

This is why the Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez could be the next $110 million man

This is why the Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez could be the next $110 million man

1 hr ago

Dontrelle Willis on Matt Harvey's struggles: 'He's done'

Dontrelle Willis on Matt Harvey's struggles: 'He's done'

5 hours ago

Diamond Stories: Bert Blyleven's first MLB game

Diamond Stories: Bert Blyleven's first MLB game

5 hours ago

Rays welcome Joe Maddon, Cubs to The Trop

Rays welcome Joe Maddon, Cubs to The Trop

7 hours ago

More MLB Videos»